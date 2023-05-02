Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 13% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 259,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 108,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 174.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

