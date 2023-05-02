Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJXGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:WJX traded up C$0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.01. 38,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.63. The stock has a market cap of C$536.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Wajax (TSE:WJXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$541.30 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 3.0481622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

