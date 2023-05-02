Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $47.97 million and $728,096.43 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,478,083 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

