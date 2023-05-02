Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.37 million and $745,399.39 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00058916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,478,084 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

