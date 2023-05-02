Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

