Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $345.16

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $345.16 and last traded at $345.16, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.16.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.73.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.