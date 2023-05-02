Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

WFRD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Weatherford International stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 849,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,207. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

