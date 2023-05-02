WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

