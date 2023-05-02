Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Accolade (ACCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD):

5/1/2023 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $16.00.

4/28/2023 – Accolade had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

4/28/2023 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $16.00 to $18.00.

4/28/2023 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00.

4/21/2023 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $12.50 to $14.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $17.00.

3/23/2023 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Accolade Trading Down 6.5 %

ACCD traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,266. The firm has a market cap of $885.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after buying an additional 279,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after buying an additional 328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

