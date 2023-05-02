Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $55.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

