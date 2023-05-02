Western Alliance Bancorporation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 28,620 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,208 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 22.9 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,704,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,218. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.