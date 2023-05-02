Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,945,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,952. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

