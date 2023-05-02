Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $776.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

