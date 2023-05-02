Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Westlake by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

