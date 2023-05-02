Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,715. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

