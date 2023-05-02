Wildcat Capital Management LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Akili comprises about 0.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akili by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ AKLI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Akili, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $37.58.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

