WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSOYF remained flat at C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSOYF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

