WMS Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3,393.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.