Wojak Finance (WOJ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $92.01 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $92.01 million and approximately $16,422.79 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

