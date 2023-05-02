Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 96.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 347,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

