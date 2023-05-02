Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,425 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,425 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.4 %

HAL stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.