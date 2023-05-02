Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

GOOG stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

