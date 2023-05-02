Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.