Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woodward Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

