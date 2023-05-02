Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWD. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Woodward Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of WWD traded up $12.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,243. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

