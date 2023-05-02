Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1,072.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,528 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.01. 648,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $209.06. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

