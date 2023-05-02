World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 7.5%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.25 and last traded at $91.25. Approximately 12,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 90,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,470,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,515 shares of company stock worth $994,539. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 127.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

