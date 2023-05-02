World Acceptance (WRLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.26. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $209.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other World Acceptance news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,470,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,253 shares in the company, valued at $62,470,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,515 shares of company stock valued at $994,539. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading

