Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE XHR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 664,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 932.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 216,248 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.