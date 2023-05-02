XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $353.87 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $353.87 million and approximately $534,921.56 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

