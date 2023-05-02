YUSD Stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $219.21 million and $2,902.77 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00451132 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,902.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

