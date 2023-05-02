Zcash Price Hits $36.36 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Zcash has a total market cap of $593.68 million and $22.02 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.36 or 0.00129750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00033484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

