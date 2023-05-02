Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 9-11% yr/yr to ~$1.31-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $29.77 on Tuesday, hitting $257.68. 784,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.19. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $378.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

