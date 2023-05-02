Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,658 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Zillow Group worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,441. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

