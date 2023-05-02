Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.29-7.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

