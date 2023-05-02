Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

