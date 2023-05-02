Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $149.25 and last traded at $145.33, with a volume of 1140088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.83.
The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.
In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
