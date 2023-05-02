Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $198,920.80 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92.

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. 2,686,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,104. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

