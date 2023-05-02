ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,481. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

