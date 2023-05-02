Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

