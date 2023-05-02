Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.