Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $13.34

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $13.96. Zynex shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 162,472 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Zynex Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Zynex by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

