1,097 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $651.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

Featured Articles

