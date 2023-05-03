11,051 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

