15,091 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $26.90.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

