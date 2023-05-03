1,575,497 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,575,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,211,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 850,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

