1,977 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,046,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.1 %

ADP stock opened at $216.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.21. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.