25,000 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Purchased by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

