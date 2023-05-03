2,887 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

