2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.55. 1,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

Get 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF by 407.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Company Profile

The 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (LYFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invest in large and mid-cap US companies perceived to meet pro-life social criteria. LYFE was launched on Nov 18, 2020 and is managed by 2ndVote.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.