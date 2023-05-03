332,875 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 332,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,685,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

